Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.