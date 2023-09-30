2,833 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

ACGL stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

