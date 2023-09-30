Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.90. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

