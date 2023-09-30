Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 48.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,069,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,128 shares of company stock worth $23,680,905 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.