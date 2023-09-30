VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
