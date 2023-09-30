Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,027 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.24% of Mobileye Global worth $72,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $41.55 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Read Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.