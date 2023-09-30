Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Watsco worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.89.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $377.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.80. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $386.40.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

