Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

