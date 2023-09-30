Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 6,270 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

