Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

