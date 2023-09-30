Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

