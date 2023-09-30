Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after buying an additional 356,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,072,000 after buying an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

