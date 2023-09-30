Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 83,225 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises about 2.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $45,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.8 %

DKNG stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

