Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WM opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.