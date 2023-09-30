Wendell David Associates Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of WEX by 835.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $7,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $9,197,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $188.09 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.87 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.99.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.15.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

