Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 373 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.