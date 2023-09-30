iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

