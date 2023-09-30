Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after buying an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,970,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $61.89 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

