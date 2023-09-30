Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 4,236 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $57.13 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

