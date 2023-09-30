Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 344 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 293,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OMC opened at $74.48 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

