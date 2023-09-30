Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 251 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day moving average is $240.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

