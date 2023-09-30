Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Lessened by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

