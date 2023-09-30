Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 94 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

WMT stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,909 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

