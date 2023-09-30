Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $212.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

