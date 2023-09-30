Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Performance
UL stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
