Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 113 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $537.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.14. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

