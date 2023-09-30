Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 22,417 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

