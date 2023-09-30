Csenge Advisory Group Buys 6,262 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

