Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $151.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

