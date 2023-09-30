Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

