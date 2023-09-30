Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

