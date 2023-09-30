Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 41 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $440.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.09 and a 200-day moving average of $447.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $416.71 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

