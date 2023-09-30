Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day moving average of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

