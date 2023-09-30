Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $203.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

