Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

