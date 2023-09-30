Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Purchases 26,000 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics comprises 3.0% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE:STM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

