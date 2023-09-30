Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.63.

Insider Activity

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $99,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,132 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,625 over the last ninety days. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

