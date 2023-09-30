Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $196.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $194.05 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average of $213.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

