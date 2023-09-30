National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.78

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.78 and traded as high as $44.75. National Research shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 35,530 shares.

National Research Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in National Research by 154.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Research by 2,921.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

