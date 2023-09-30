Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.77

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $109.02 million and $10.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002529 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001851 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

