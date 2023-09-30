VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.49. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 812,957 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $467.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.