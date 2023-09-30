Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $158.17 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

