Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.98. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 52,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

