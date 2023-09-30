Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,332. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $236.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

