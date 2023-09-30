Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

SHW stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

