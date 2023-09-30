Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.47

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $20.82. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 28,049 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 981,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 380,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

