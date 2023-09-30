Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 130,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $356.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.45. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

