Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.82

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.82 and traded as high as $60.75. Hawkins shares last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 114,606 shares traded.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawkins by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 177,318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

