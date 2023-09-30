Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.29

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $13.78. Titan International shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 462,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,413.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Titan International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Titan International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

