Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Trading 2.4% Higher

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance
